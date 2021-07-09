Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing

A man is in custody after being charged in the July 8, 2021, murder of Christopher Kerfoot in Bel Air. On July 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located Christopher Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead shortly after deputies’ arrival.