Harford County, MD

Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is in custody after being charged in the July 8, 2021, murder of Christopher Kerfoot in Bel Air. On July 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located Christopher Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead shortly after deputies’ arrival.

