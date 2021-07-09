Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

Michael Puerner named Marathon Co. Corporation Counsel

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLhkZ_0asDTDIC00

Michael Puerner will succeed Scott Corbett as Marathon County Corporation Counsel effective Aug. 1, Administrator Lance Leonhard announced on Friday.

Corbett was recently elected as a Marathon County Circuit Judge, creating the corporation counsel vacancy.

Puerner has served as deputy corporation counsel for the county since August 2016. Prior to his role in the Office of Corporation Counsel, he worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Marathon County for three years.

“The position of Corporation Counsel is critically important to our

organizational and community success,” Leonhard said. “Mike’s depth of experience, knowledge, and commitment make him an excellent addition to our leadership team, and I’m excited to have him take on this new role.”

As deputy corporation counsel, Puerner has prosecuted actions relating to child protection, mental commitment, and child support enforcement, and he has provided legal guidance to County department heads, staff, and elected officials. Additionally, Puerner has successfully argued cases on Marathon County’s behalf before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

“I am both excited and honored to serve Marathon County as its Corporation Counsel,” Puerner said. “I look forward to building on the strong partnerships I have developed with Marathon County departments, elected officials, staff, and citizens while growing into this new position.”

Puerner completed his undergraduate studies in 2008 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in political science and history. He went on to graduate with honors from Marquette University Law School in 2011.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Science#Marathon Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County mugshots, July 15, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances. If...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Despite backlash, 3M persists with Wausau expansion efforts

Despite overwhelming opposition from neighborhood residents and some city council members, 3M is continuing its push to purchase city-owned property to expand operations. 3M is one of two companies seeking a portion of the property at 1300 Cleveland Avenue, which is undergoing state-mandated environmental testing. The council this week unanimously approved a budget for $98,500 for the testing, which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is mandating due to high levels of contamination detected in the area. Depending on results and subsequent DNR review, the site could see further testing or enter a remediation phase, said Wausau Public Works Director Eric Lindman, during Tuesday’s meeting .
Adams County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

WisDOT: North Central region road construction update

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving the westbound lane. Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project. Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/. Forest and Florence Counties. Highway: WIS...
Madison, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Evers directs $130 million toward workforce development

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday announced that $130 million in federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to help address the state’s worker shortage problem and assist unemployed people searching for a job. The bulk of the money, $100 million, will go toward a workforce innovation...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your words: Don’t change footprint at Granite Peak

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

715 Day set for Thursday in Wausau

The Wausau River District, in partnership with the City of Wausau and downtown businesses, will hold an event Thursday promoting small businesses. 715 Day is all about celebrating what makes Wausau unique and fostering community pride, according to a news release issued Wednesday. The Wausau River District is encouraging community...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 14, 2021

Gertrude E. Freiberg, 103, lifelong resident of Wausau, joined her husband in heaven July 12, 2021. Gertrude was born September 17, 1917 to the late Herbert and Agnes (Giese) Wiedow. On October 21, 1939, Gertrude married Arthur “Art” Freiberg at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. She retired from the Wausau School District in 1982. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Choirs, Welfare Workers, Homemaker Club, Quilters Club, and Bible Classes. Gertrude enjoyed gardening, crafting, fishing and camping. She was known for her warm welcomings at Applegate Terrance and was more of an ambassador than a resident. She and Art enjoyed spending time at their cottage in North Forest Campgrounds with family and friends.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

DNR review to determine remediation measures in Riverside Park

With the latest tests at some areas of Wausau’s Riverside Park showing toxic compounds, possible remediation measures depend on their review by the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), city officials said Monday. Director of Public Works and Utilities Eric Lindman, in his briefing to the Parks and Recreation Committee,...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Aspirus Health updates visitor guidelines

WAUSAU – Aspirus Health on July 13 updated visitor guidelines at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The new guidelines further ease previous restrictions and allow two adult visitors or support people at a time, per patient. This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:. Compassionate...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

No action yet on joint diversity efforts

City and county officials on Thursday agreed to continue their discussions on the need for a joint body on diversity efforts but took no official action, after members differed on the path forward. A joint meeting between City of Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee (LFC) and Marathon County’s Diversity Affairs...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls second dog park

A second dog park location could be on the horizon in Wausau, this time on the city’s west side. Wausau opened its first dog park location this summer after years of preparation and planning. The existing 2 Hearts Dog Park, located at 224 S. Fourth Street, was selected over three alternate sites. The city purchased the property in 2007 for just under $19,000.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department weekly wrap up, June 12, 2021

Notable incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 12, 2021:. The Lincoln County 911 center received call of a house fire on County Rd Y in the Town of Bradley last Monday. The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded and were assisted by the Pine River, Russell, Nokomis, Little Rice, and Cassian Fire Departments. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control. County Rd Y was closed for about 4 hours.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Critical Race Theory: What is it, and why is it so controversial?

Critical race theory, CRT, has riled numerous elected Republicans and conservatives in recent months and made headlines nationwide, although the concept has been around for decades. In about two dozen state legislatures, including in Wisconsin, school boards and Republican lawmakers have introduced bills to ban teaching that race plays a...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Wisconsin road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather...
Oneida County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Oneida Co. inmate dies by suicide

An investigation is underway after an Oneida County Jail inmate died by suicide, officials said Friday. Corrections officials at the jail saw the incident unfold at about 10 p.m. Thursday and attempted lifesaving measures, Chief Deputy Daniel Hess said in a news release. The man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy