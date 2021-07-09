Michael Puerner named Marathon Co. Corporation Counsel

Michael Puerner will succeed Scott Corbett as Marathon County Corporation Counsel effective Aug. 1, Administrator Lance Leonhard announced on Friday.

Corbett was recently elected as a Marathon County Circuit Judge, creating the corporation counsel vacancy.

Puerner has served as deputy corporation counsel for the county since August 2016. Prior to his role in the Office of Corporation Counsel, he worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Marathon County for three years.

“The position of Corporation Counsel is critically important to our

organizational and community success,” Leonhard said. “Mike’s depth of experience, knowledge, and commitment make him an excellent addition to our leadership team, and I’m excited to have him take on this new role.”

As deputy corporation counsel, Puerner has prosecuted actions relating to child protection, mental commitment, and child support enforcement, and he has provided legal guidance to County department heads, staff, and elected officials. Additionally, Puerner has successfully argued cases on Marathon County’s behalf before the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

“I am both excited and honored to serve Marathon County as its Corporation Counsel,” Puerner said. “I look forward to building on the strong partnerships I have developed with Marathon County departments, elected officials, staff, and citizens while growing into this new position.”

Puerner completed his undergraduate studies in 2008 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he majored in political science and history. He went on to graduate with honors from Marquette University Law School in 2011.