Washington State

Get ready for the new WA Clean Buildings Performance Standards

By admin
Seattle, Washington
 8 days ago
Attention Building Owners and Managers:

Think the new Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standards are on the distant horizon? Here are 7 reasons to help change your mind…

Commercial buildings will be required to meet the energy targets set forth in the Washington State Clean Buildings Performance Standards by June 1, 2026, for buildings larger than 220,000 sq ft, June 1, 2027, for buildings over 90,000 sq ft, and June 1, 2028, for buildings over 50,000 sq ft. There are multiple requirements of the bill – by getting started early you will avoid last-minute panic and you can gain these benefits:

  1. Get cash from the Washington State Department of Commerce for early adoption! – $0.85 per square foot in incentive funding is available on a first come, first serve. basis for qualified businesses. Click here to learn more.
  2. Get more cash from Seattle City Light for energy efficiency upgrades – we offer a variety of programs to help fund improvements (up to 70% of the measure cost) that will reduce your energy use intensity Click here to learn more.
  3. Get piece of mind that you will avoid state-issued penalties and hassle.
  4. Improve your building’s performance and increase its value.
  5. Reduce your energy bills and operational costs.
  6. Achieve sustainability goals – buildings are the second largest source of carbon emissions in Washington (transportation is No. 1)
  7. Did we mention there’s cash available for early adoption?

Time flies, even in uncertain times, and projects can take more time than anticipated. Don’t miss out on early adoption incentives, get even more money and expertise from City Light to help with energy efficiency upgrades, reap the benefits of energy efficiency sooner rather than later, and sleep better knowing compliance is in the bag.

Seattle, Washington

