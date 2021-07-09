Here's The Huge Sin You Are Committing When Making Lasagna

Lasagna is one of everybody's favorite pasta dishes -– no matter how light and healthy we try to eat, when confronted with a pan of lasagna fresh out of the oven, it's impossible to say "I'll just have a tiny sliver." The one drawback (or maybe it's a safety net protecting us from our inner Garfield) with lasagna is that it's not all that easy to make. Whether or not you pre-boil the noodles, you still need to layer them with the sauces and cheeses and any other fillings you may be using such as pepperoni, meatballs, or spinach. After all that work, lasagna then takes an additional hour in the oven, plus a decent cool-down period so that you don't burn your mouth on molten cheese. It's just never going to be one of those meals you can have on the table in a hurry.