New coronavirus cases jump again in Mississippi, up 39% in last week, state reports

For the fourth-straight day, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose sharply again Friday reaching a three-month high mark.

Mississippi’s 7-day average of daily new cases rose to 267 cases Friday, a 39-percent increase from last week.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials reported Friday that 416 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 324,057.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,439.

Through Thursday morning, approximately 34% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 31% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases increased to 230 with Friday’s update, an 87-percent increase over the same statistic two weeks ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths