Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to help kids mentally prepare to head back to school

WKYC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are no exception to the emotional stresses that come with returning to life as normal. Marisa Saenz explains how to prepare for the return to school.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
EducationTelegraph

The kids that never went back to school... by choice

For many families – perhaps most – the great home-schooling experiment we involuntarily joined in these past 16 months came at rather a cost. Ask most parents how they found it, and they’ll hardly know where to start. The chaotic Zoom lessons? The reams of work to print out, make sense of, then force our dejected children to complete? The dreaded fronted adverbials and the constant need for bribery? The impossibility of juggling it all with our jobs? Or the point where we all gave up and turned on Netflix?
Great Falls, MTmontanarightnow.com

How head start program helps families with mental health

CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Being a new parent can feel scary, especially when mixed with uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a head start program opens enrollment in Great Falls, the people behind it tell Montana Right Now that they want to give kids and adults the tools they need for dealing with life’s worries.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

How Parents Can Prepare For The Delta Variant Given Most Kids Are Unvaccinated

The pandemic is most frustrating when it pivots. After a variant spawns or a COVID protocol changes, it can breed fresh questions about how to behave in public. This summer is no exception. The speedy rollout of COVID-19 vaccines helped squash the pandemic over the winter and spring, driving cases and hospitalizations to their lowest levels yet. School is out, and families are already hitting the road for vacation or dropping their kids off at camp.
KidsSan Diego Channel

Summer programs are helping kids address mental health challenges

There's no air conditioning inside of the classroom where Kate Martin and Tafadzwa Musekiwa are teaching. The building wasn't meant to be in use during the middle of July. But these two guidance counselors are committed to helping kids who have struggled re-adjusting, as the country emerges from COVID-19. Martin...
Kidsaudacy.com

How adults can help kids transition out of pandemic, back to 'normalcy'

Many California students will return to full in-person schooling this fall, for the first time in over a year. For some, a little extra help might be needed as they transition back. Heather Bernstein, Clinical Psychologist with the Child Mind Institute's Mood Disorders Center, told KCBS Radio on Monday that...
KidsWashington Times-Herald

How to help kids adjust to contact lenses

Adults find contact lenses more convenient than traditional eyeglasses for a variety of reasons. Some adults don’t like the way eyeglasses look, while others find that eyeglasses move around too much on their faces, requiring near-constant adjustment. Though many people wait until they’re adolescents or even full-grown adults to even consider contact lenses, these popular alternatives to eyeglasses can be worn by children as well.
Romesentinel.com

Back to school anxiety in children – how parents can help

Back to school can be a stressful time for school age children under normal circumstances, but this September could bring waves of anxiety in even the most resilient students. The COVID-19 pandemic has made last two years unpredictable. Changing guidelines, fear of illness, and hindrance of interactions has stripped students of many of the social benefits that school once provided. Parents can play an important role in helping students navigate the stress of going back to school.
Kidsrrobserver.com

Club helps kids maintain mental health

As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on in the Land of Enchantment, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico ensured its youth had various means of coping with the emotional toll. Sports. Arts and crafts. The list goes on. Those became the kids’ solace, as opposed to turning to...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How To Prepare Your Child for School During the Summer

Advice· Education· Lifestyle· Living Well· Single Mom Life· Wealth. We know summer isn’t the ideal time to think about the upcoming academic year. However, your child most likely had online courses last school year, so their transition back to in-person classes may feel a little different. To ensure your child is well-adjusted for the fall, here are some tips on how to prepare your child for school during the summer. With these tips, both you and your child can feel more at ease about returning to the classroom.
InternetFontana Herald News

New online tools can help parents prepare for upcoming school year

With the state’s economy and businesses now fully open, many parents in Fontana are wondering what to expect in the coming school year. This school year will look very different than the last, as all of California’s schools are expected to return to full in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Locally, Fontana Unified School District’s first day of the 2021-22 school year is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Public Healthjammin1057.com

Back To School Immunization Clinics For Kids Now Underway

After everything we’ve been through due to the pandemic it seems almost surreal to be talking about “back to school.” But school will be starting later in August and the Southern Nevada Health District is offering immunization clinics for kids. Immunizations are available at the main SNHD location at 280 S. Decatur. Appointments are required but walk-ins will be accepted starting on July 19. Immunizations are also available by appointment at the East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis, the Henderson Clinic at 2020 E. Horizon Dr., and in Mesquite at the Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Halen Lane. Call 702-759-0850 for an appointment at any of those locations. In addition, there’s a pop-up immunization clinic at Galleria Mall for kids ages 12 and up Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am-5pm. No appointment is necessary and the location at Galleria is on the lower level near Kohl’s. The Southern Nevada Health District will also have an immunization clinic on August 7 from 9am-1:30pm at the SHND main offfice on Decatur where Covid shots will be available as well for students ages 12 and up. Parents must provide proof of insurance and their child’s shot records. Costs for shots vary and some fees may be waived for underinsured kids. Parents can get more info at immunizenevada.org.
KidsNews4Jax.com

How parents can help kids with language

Crawling … walking … and talking. They’re milestones parents celebrate. Not all babies will meet them on time and sometimes parents are tempted to compare their child with others. Language delays are the most common types of developmental setbacks. The COVID pandemic has made these problems worse for many at-risk...
KidsWISH-TV

How to help your kids stay healthy as they return to school

Soon, kids will be heading back to school in-person, some for the first time in over a year. Today, we were joined by Carly Dorogi, parenting contributor from Capital M Media, to learn how parents can be proactive about their child’s physical and mental health in this new school year. Watch the video above for details on all of the products listed below.
AdvocacyKRQE News 13

NM Schools can help kids in need with ‘Kids for Wish Kids Program’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make a Wish New Mexico teaches the importance of giving back to the community. This fall, Make a Wish New Mexico is kicking off their renewed “Kids for Wish Kids Program.”. Make a Wish New Mexico Director of Development Alex Rich talked about the program and...
KidsWTAX

Back to school trend: Kids raiding their parents’ closets?

Kids go through periods where they want to skip the expensive clothing stores for the Haute couture of the local thrift store. And now they’re skipping the middle man. According to a new survey, kids are raiding their parents’ closets for clothes. Three in four kids between the ages of 5 and 18 say they think their parent’s sense of style as a teenager was actually “cool.” And nearly 60% of kids admit to stealing one of their parents’ old outfits to wear to school. This might not come as a surprise to you. Four in five parents say they often see their kids wearing an outfit to school that’s similar to one they would have worn when they were in school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy