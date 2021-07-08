How to help kids mentally prepare to head back to school

After everything we’ve been through due to the pandemic it seems almost surreal to be talking about “back to school.” But school will be starting later in August and the Southern Nevada Health District is offering immunization clinics for kids. Immunizations are available at the main SNHD location at 280 S. Decatur. Appointments are required but walk-ins will be accepted starting on July 19. Immunizations are also available by appointment at the East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis, the Henderson Clinic at 2020 E. Horizon Dr., and in Mesquite at the Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Halen Lane. Call 702-759-0850 for an appointment at any of those locations. In addition, there’s a pop-up immunization clinic at Galleria Mall for kids ages 12 and up Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am-5pm. No appointment is necessary and the location at Galleria is on the lower level near Kohl’s. The Southern Nevada Health District will also have an immunization clinic on August 7 from 9am-1:30pm at the SHND main offfice on Decatur where Covid shots will be available as well for students ages 12 and up. Parents must provide proof of insurance and their child’s shot records. Costs for shots vary and some fees may be waived for underinsured kids. Parents can get more info at immunizenevada.org.