San Antonio, TX

New Canine Screening Program Launched at San Antonio Airport

sanantoniothingstodo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch of the new canine screening program at San Antonio Airport adds another layer of security and passenger protection to the airport. The airport has launched the program in partnership with the Transport Security Administration (TSA) and the TSA Canine Training Program. “The TSA canine program is a great example of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies working together to protect the travelling public”, said Jesus Presas, TSA Federal Security Director for the San Antonio International Airport.

www.sanantoniothingstodo.com

Comments / 0

#Airport Security#Tsa#Transit Systems#Canines#The Dogs Selected#The Canine Screening#Tsa#Canine Training Facility#Psc
