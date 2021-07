The Clinton County and 4-H Fair returns in full splendor from Saturday – a year after it successfully navigated restrictions brought about by the pandemic. “Last year was definitely a learning curve, and this year kind of has been too because we were not sure what we were doing,” said Caren Crum, 4-H Extension Educator. “Purdue does a lot of the regulations for us, so we were waiting to see what Purdue would mandate.”