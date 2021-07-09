Cancel
Technology

This Student Built A Life-Saving Device Instantly Stopping Stab Wounds

By Laila Abuelhawa
hot969boston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UK senior college student has come up with a new method to stop the bleeding of violent knife stabbings by inventing a device that helps first responders seal wounds. Per Loughborough University, a victim of a stabbing can bleed to death in just five minutes, so the priority for first responders is to control bleeding from the wound quickly. Since police are usually the first responders to arrive at a scene, the speed at which they administer bleed prevention treatment is crucial to increasing the chances of survival.

