Schaumburg Youth Orchestra to hold auditions for 2021-22

The Schaumburg Youth Orchestra will hold auditions via video submission for its 2021-22 season. Auditions will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 2. Since 1989, thousands of students have enriched their playing outside of their school music programs through the award-winning orchestra. Celebrated regionally and internationally through overseas concert tours, the orchestras provide comprehensive orchestral training, not only for students who plan on continuing their music studies past high school, but also for those who participate in other activities outside of music.