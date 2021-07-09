Is this the Biggest Fish Ever Caught in South Dakota?

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Before the drought set in across South Dakota earlier this summer, the fall pheasant hunting season was shaping up to be “one for the record books.”. That’s how Matt Morlock, the state’s Pheasants Forever coordinator, characterized the way the 2021 pheasant hunting season was looking at the start of the summer. But then came the drought, which Morlock said will certainly impact the pheasant population come fall. However, recent bouts of rain have him optimistic that there will be plenty of roosters in the fields to make for an above-average season.