Madison County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN MARSHALL...SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND WEST CENTRAL DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL NOON CDT At 1128 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Owens Cross Roads, or 13 miles northwest of Guntersville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Guntersville, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Woodville, Langston, Columbus City and Lake Guntersville St Park.

alerts.weather.gov

