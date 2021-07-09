Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON...EASTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Section, or 7 miles northwest of Rainsville, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Henagar, Sylvania, Fyffe, Powell, Section, Valley Head and Hammondville.