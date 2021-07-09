Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dekalb County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JACKSON...EASTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM CDT At 1154 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Section, or 7 miles northwest of Rainsville, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Henagar, Sylvania, Fyffe, Powell, Section, Valley Head and Hammondville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
City
Valley Head, AL
City
Henagar, AL
City
Fort Payne, AL
City
Jackson, AL
County
Dekalb County, AL
County
Jackson County, AL
County
Marshall County, AL
City
Powell, AL
City
Sylvania, AL
City
Rainsville, AL
City
Fyffe, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Fyffe Powell Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy