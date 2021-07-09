Cancel
The Duluth Police Department Will Be Part Of Many Community Events In August

By Jeanne Ryan
The annual National Night Out is Tuesday August 3 from 5-9pm which helps build relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve. Officers from the Duluth Police Department will be participating in neighborhood block parties throughout the city. If you are interested in hosting an event in your neighborhood please click here for more information fill out the host form and submit it before Monday July 19.

