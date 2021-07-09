Cancel
The ESG Expected Returns Story Isn't What You Think

By Dana D’Auria
Many financial professionals still recite a pat response when clients ask about socially responsible investments: beware, they will likely underperform the broad market. A decade ago, that answer was pretty broad-strokes accurate. Today, that same answer is pretty uninformed. Several studies, published years ago, showed that so-called “sin” stocks, such as alcohol, tobacco and gaming, outperformed. For example, in their 2007 Journal of Financial Economics paper, “The Price of Sin: The Effects of Social Norms on Markets,” Hong and Kaperczyk found sin stocks returned around 3% more per year than comparable stocks (Source: Hong and Kacperczyk , “The Price of Sin: The Effects of Social Norms on Markets,” The Journal of Financial Economics, 2007).

Mark Carney
