Morgan Stanley Discloses Breach Of Stock-Plan Customer Data

Morgan Stanley’s senior leadership really, really wants everyone back in the office five (or more) days a week. A month ago, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman issued an ultimatum to his employees that remote working is over and they must return to the office. “If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office,” he said, mercilessly murdering a straw man. Last week, he doubled down on this claim on an earnings call, this time adding some boilerplate about the limits of telecommuting when it comes to mentoring, forgetting that on a typical day, most professional workers only interact with supervisors over the phone even when inside the office. Apropos of nothing, Morgan Stanley profits are booming right now while employees continue to work remotely.