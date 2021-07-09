Smartass Kids Who Outsmarted The Adults In The Room

Part of growing up means thinking you always know best despite only being a child. We know that just because you're an adult doesn't always mean you know best, but usually, it does. However, sometimes kids master the art of being intelligent little things and outsmart the adults in the room. When that happens, it's time for the adults to do that very, very embarrassing walk of shame that occurs after a kid annihilates you. These kids are the sassiest around and know how to get a one-up on adults, much to the embarrassment of their moms, dads, teachers, and any other grown-up they meet. Check out these ruthless kids who outsmarted their adults and who ought to bring along some aloe for the burn.