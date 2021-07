CROSBY, Texas – One woman is dead, from a crash that deputies say she caused, while the other driver is now missing after getting picked-up from the scene. Harris County deputies say the woman caused the crash on FM 2100 near the town of Crosby around 1 a.m. Thursday by pulling out her KIA from a parking lot, but not yielding to a Ford Explorer. The Explorer slammed into the KIA, they say, ejecting the woman who was not wearing a seat belt. She died at the scene.