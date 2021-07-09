A Complete Guide to Geocaching

Geocaching is a real-life treasure hunt that, if you’re like me and dreamed of being a pirate as a child, fulfills your wildest dreams and beyond. It brings you to new places near and far using only a GPS and an app. I recently have been searching for a way to connect myself with my natural surroundings and fulfull my need for adventure. Geocaching has done just that! Continue reading for a beginners guide to finding a chache. And then... happy hunting!