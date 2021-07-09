People around the world agree: Too busy to lose the weight

Some foods help fuel your summertime weight loss, like these 30 diet gems, along with three metabolism-boosting drinks. Some foods, however, will derail your fitness goals even when it seems like they're perfectly innocent. A Cleveland Clinic dietitian has pointed out what she says is the ultimate worst food to snack on, especially at night, if you're trying to get in shape and be healthy. It's not one that often gets named, and it's also followed by a close second.