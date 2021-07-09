People around the world agree: Too busy to lose the weight
New book by a group of ASU anthropologists examines 'Fat in Four Cultures'. During the Baroque era, Peter Paul Rubens painted lush figures. In Imperial China, a plus-size woman was a classic beauty by the standards of the time. In Gilded Age America, tycoons like J.P. Morgan were often what fine men’s clothiers today refer to as “ample gentlemen.” The impression that others had was of more wealth, more food and less manual labor.news.asu.edu
Comments / 0