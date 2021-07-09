Binance Booms As Crypto Trading Unfolds Beyond Nations' Reach

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. "An unprecedented group" of allies and partners – including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and NATO – are joining the United States in exposing and criticizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC)’s malicious cyber activities, the US White House said today. "As detailed in public charging documents unsealed in October 2018 and July and September 2020, hackers with a history of working for the PRC Ministry of State Security (MSS) have engaged in ransomware attacks, cyber-enabled extortion, cryptojacking, and rank theft from victims around the world, all for financial gain," they added.
