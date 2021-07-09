Cancel
Decatur, TX

Blair leaves for Timber Creek

By Micah McCartney
WCMessenger.com
 9 days ago

After seven years at Decatur, Brian Blair will pursue a new coaching opportunity next season. Blair has accepted an assistant football coaching job at Keller Timber Creek. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Decatur,” Blair said. “Some of the people in this town have supported me and helped me raise my kids over the last seven years. I’ve made great relationships and met people that molded my life. I’m excited about a new opportunity, and wish the best to the students and players at Decatur.”

