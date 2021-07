There's been a lot of things that we've seen in the last year that are hard to believe. It's a lot of stuff we didn't see coming. The world was a little upside down (ok a lot) in the last year and a half. Finally the vaccines started rolling out. We were all expecting a return to normal, and in many ways it has come back. However, this labor shortage we are facing is another curveball thrown our way. The hardest job I had growing up that paid very little, now can pay upwards of $20/hr.