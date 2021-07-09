Cancel
Q&A: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses plays backyard in Charlotte

By Rich Tupica
Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, July 9 — Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire tour is just another feather in the cap of a legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer with a laundry list of plaudits. Back in 1979, along with his late brother guitarist Bob Stinson, and drummer Chris Mars, The Replacements were founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Soon after, vocalist/guitarist Paul Westerberg joined and the rest is alt-rock history. After drunkenly rising from the underground music scene in the early ’80s, the band recorded some of the most influential music of its era. To this day, the band’s sonic DNA still lingers heavily in scads of new bands.

