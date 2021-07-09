Cancel
New York City, NY

Ashkenazy Must Pay Its Share of $136M Default at Marriott Hotel: Judge

By Nicholas Rizzi
Commercial Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal drama between the joint venture owners of the former New York Marriott East Side hotel appears to have ended, after a judge ruled Thursday that Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation must pay its share of a defaulted $136 million loan on the property. An appellate court tossed out a lower...

commercialobserver.com

