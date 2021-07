After a long hiatus, the Friends of the Summerville Library have announced that it will be hosting a three-day book sale at the end of the month. The sale will take place over three days at Gregg Middle School Cafeteria, which is located at 500 Greenwave Blvd. in Summerville. The event will begin on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will continue on July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final day of the book sale will take place on August 1 from noon to 5 p.m.