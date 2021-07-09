Cancel
Astronomy

Blue Dot 221: VENUS REVISITED and ASTEROID IMPACT SCENARIOS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis show deals with some kinda scary places and potentially dangerous future events. Dave talks to astrobiologist David Grinspoon about two newly funded NASA robotic missions to Venus. Grinspoon is a team member of the DAVINCI+ mission that will drop a probe into the dense clouds of our sister planet which has the highest surface temperatures in the solar system due to a runaway greenhouse effect due to an overload of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere. Grinspoon will also describe a second mission, called VERITAS which will study the hellish world in detail from orbit.

