Avant-Garde Tuvan Group Yat-Kha Return with Stripped-Down Folk-Rock on ‘We Will Never Die’
We Will Never Die opens with Albert Kuvezin strumming a Delta blues-style guitar flourish and singing with a guttural growl, two of the most essential elements of Yat-Kha’s Tuvan folk-meets-raw rock style. Soon, they’re joined by a third: Sholban Mongush’s horsehead igil, a heavenly drone that grounds “Kongurgai” firmly in the mountains and plains of southeastern Siberia. As Kuvezin breaks into a loping triple meter and lets loose with his roaring kanzat kargyraa – a particularly deep form of throat-singing – he fills the vast sonic landscape. Yat-Kha is riding again.www.popmatters.com
