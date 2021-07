Amazon has provided $40 million in vacant land to Arlington County that will be utilized in the creation of approximately 550 affordable homes in National Landing. The undeveloped parcels are part of Crystal House, a 16-acre site located one block from Amazon’s future HQ2 in Arlington, Va. The e-commerce giant originally paid $40 million to secure the land option when it helped the nonprofit Washington Housing Conservancy acquire the property in 2020, and will now transfer its option to the county as part of an assignment and assumption agreement.