Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Lyon’s Legacy: Corrections

By D. Taylor Reich
arlnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon’s Legacy is a limited-run opinion column on the history of housing in Arlington. The views expressed are solely the author’s. Lyon’s Legacy was a series that ran for the last four months on ARLnow, telling a story of the history of housing and racism in Arlington, and putting forward a suggestion for one way we could end the regime of economic exclusion that has dominated most of our county for the last century. As the series ran, some eagle-eyed readers kindly identified a few mistakes in the historical research.

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosslyn, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
City
Woodlawn, VA
Arlington County, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Missing Middle Housing#Police Brutality#Arlingtonians#Hispanic#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
Housing
Related
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Newman's store legacy of memories for families

Like the mercantile store that preceded it, Joplin’s City Hall building was stocked full on Friday. This time, though, the building was full of memories rather than merchandise when descendants of the family that built the building and the former Newman’s stores gathered there for a tour. Constructed in 1910...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Launches New Timeline of County’s Racial History

A new timeline from Arlington County tracks how local policy decisions in the 20th Century disadvantaged people of color, particularly Black residents. The county has released two timelines, spanning 1930-45 and 1946-60, which recount how policies and projects — touching on housing, education, transportation, planning and infrastructure — segregated Arlington. It also chronicles how Black residents responded by investing in their communities, getting into local government, protesting and going to the courts.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

JUST IN: Arlington Named ‘Fittest City’ in U.S., Again

Arlington is once again “America’s Fittest City,” according to the annual American Fitness Index rankings. The new 2021 rankings were released this morning by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the Anthem Foundation. It’s at least the third year in a row that Arlington ranked No. 1 on the list.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

APS Relocates Alternative High School in Clarendon to Lee Highway

Two Arlington Public Schools programs offering alternatives to traditional high school will soon be housed in the same building. New Directions Alternative Program, currently located in the Thurgood Marshall Building in Clarendon, will join the Langston High School Continuation Program located in the Langston-Brown Community Center along Lee Highway before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Clarendon Day Cancelled Again This Year

Organizers have pulled the plug on this year’s planned Clarendon Day celebration. For the second year in the row, one of Arlington’s biggest street festivals will not be happening. The Clarendon Alliance, which organizes the fall event, made the announcement yesterday. We regret to inform the community that we have...
PoliticsRoanoke Times

Editorial: Andrew Miller's legacy

In 1977, Andrew Miller almost became governor of Virginia. The fact that he did not was described as “the upset of the century” and accelerated the realignment of Virginia politics that led to its current political order. If that’s all you know about Andrew Miller — “Andy” Miller to his...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

AWLA Captures Escaped Parakeet — “Officer K. Davis of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington successfully captured this errant budgie tonight… She used her phone to play budgie calls in hope of enticing the stray bird. Twice the budgie alluded the net but three times proved the charm as Officer Davis’s patience and speed completed the apprehension.” [Facebook]
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

The Right Note: Eyes On APS

The Right Note is a biweekly opinion column. The views expressed are solely the author’s. At Thursday’s school board meeting, members should receive a superintendent’s update on the reopening plan for the fall. As of now, it looks like APS will continue to move toward full in-person learning when schools open their doors again in August. Classrooms will be at normal capacity with an all-virtual, but no hybrid, option.
Real Estatearlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 2369 N. Quincy Street

Showings by appointment only. Extensively remodeled in 2020-2021, this spectacular 3 BD/3.5 BA North Arlington colonial offers modern-day luxury with old-world charm. Architect-designed, the open gourmet kitchen is out of a magazine — a huge quartz island with seating for four, Thermador stainless appliances, extensive white cabinetry and recessed lighting. The living room with a wood-burning fireplace and built-ins connects to a four-seasons room awash in light. Also find a remodeled mudroom and powder room with cubbies on the main level as well as gleaming hardwoods on the main and upper levels.
Books & LiteratureWestern Front

Caleb Lyon

Caleb Lyon (he/him) is the opinion editor for the Front this quarter. He is a fourth-year studying Medieval History with minors in Latin and Law, Diversity, and Justice. Caleb has a wide range of writing interests and is hoping to expand community submissions to the Opinion section during his time at The Front. In his free time, he can be found reading, visiting museums, or enjoying the outdoors. You can reach him at westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy