Memphis, TN

Peabody to hold job fair July 13; offering $1,000 signing bonus

WATN Local Memphis
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Memphis will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, July 13, 10AM – 2PM, to fill more than 115 open positions. In addition, The Peabody is offering any new associates hired by July 13 or during the job fair a $1,000 signing bonus. The employment incentive will be paid out to new hires in two installments: $500 after the first three months of employment and another $500 after six months of employment at the hotel.

