Good quality gaming laptops don’t have to cost thousands, provided you know when to snag a great bargain. That’s why this Dell gaming laptop is worth your time. Right now, you can buy a Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for just $800 directly from Dell. That’s a substantial savings of $420 on the usual price of $1,220 making this a sweet time to invest in a portable gaming setup. As is often the case with Dell deals, stock is limited at this price so if you want to benefit, you’ll need to hit the buy button fast before the price returns to normal. You won’t want to miss out.