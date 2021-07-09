Gary R. Cooper of Elizabeth City, July 5
Gary Raven Cooper, age 65, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home. Born on February 29, 1956 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late Dan Cooper and Claudie Smith Cooper, he was the widower of Sandra Elisabeth Weaver Cooper. An automotive mechanic by trade, he was a very hardworking man who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gary was a very giving man and was helpful to all.www.outerbanksvoice.com
Comments / 0