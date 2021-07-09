Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Stamford teen accused of 'random' Norwalk stabbing ordered to undergo competency evaluation

By Pat Tomlinson
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — A Stamford teen accused of randomly stabbing a man in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot in June on Friday was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Judge Gary White ordered Shamar Grant, 19, of Stamford, to undergo the evaluation at the request of the state’s prosecutor. The evaluation will help determine whether Grant can understand the charges against him and participate in his own defense,

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Norwalk, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Hospital#Norwalk Hospital#Police Interrogation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 1

Community Policy