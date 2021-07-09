Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

What did we do to deserve Chris Stapleton? Every single time he opens his mouth, it’s as if the clouds are parting, the skies are opening, and the voice of an angel emanates from the Heavens. We all know the greatness of “Tennessee Whiskey,” and many of us know his album cuts, but today, we’re talking it back to 2012 and a phenomenal Don Williams/Waylon Jennings cover featuring impeccable harmony vocals from Chris’ wife, the very talented Morgane Stapleton. Originally […] The post Chris & Morgane Stapleton Singing The Waylon Jennings Hit “Amanda” Back In 2012 Is Nothing Short Of Incredible first appeared on Whiskey Riff.