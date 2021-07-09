Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

Trafalgar Releasing brings Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story to cinemas this summer. COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing are proud to announce a theatrical event release for Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, with limited screenings beginning August 10th. The film, from rising country music superstar Cody Johnson and Tacklebox Films, recounts Johnson’s real-life journey from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to some of the biggest musical stages in America. With guest appearances by Reba McEntire (with whom he shares a duet version of “Dear Rodeo“), Navy Seal Chris Kyle’s widow Taya (Kyle), Houston Ranch’s James Barton, along with Johnson’s wife Brandi (Johnson), his producer Trent Willmon, his pastor Randy Weaver and his high school teachers, Johnson opens up about how his years on the rodeo circuit fortuitously prepared him for his life as a country star.
Comments / 0