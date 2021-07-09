Cancel
Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” available now. CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson released two brand new tracks, “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s song)” and “Stronger,” from his forthcoming double album. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)” was written by Barrett Baber, Terri Jo...

