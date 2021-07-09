This 28-Year-Old Artist Made Over $130,000 Selling NFTs in Just 5 Months

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Back in October, Kitchn introduced you to a limited-edition version of Made In’s Nakiri Knife with an elegant olive wood handle — a piece of cutlery so exquisite that it sold out in under two hours (!!). Well, if your “add to cart” finger wasn’t quick enough last fall, now’s your chance to see that gorgeous wooden handle in your very own kitchen, because the uber-popular brand just made it available on several of its award-winning knives.