This 28-Year-Old Artist Made Over $130,000 Selling NFTs in Just 5 Months

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest in NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, surged this year, garnering $2.5 billion in sales so far. That's compared to just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020. During this time, many artists, like Justin Aversano, have minted, or blockchain verified, their work. NFTs are unique digital assets, like jpegs and video clips, that are represented by code recorded on the blockchain, a decentralized digital ledger.

#Art#Auction#Royalties#Photography#Smart Contracts#Cnbc#Cryptopunk#Jpeg#Opensea#Save Art Space#Sotheby#The Sevens Foundation#Sothebys#Nft Nonprofit
