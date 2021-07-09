Dongfeng Fearless M50 Blends Humvee Bones With LM002 Styling

Earlier this year Lotus announced it was dropping the Elise, Exige and Evora in preparation for the arrival of a range of hybrid and fully electric sports car and crossovers. But there’s just time for one last Lotus ICE adventure before the EVs arrive. Called the Emira, and projected to cost less than £60,000 ($84,500), it’s the natural replacement for the Evora, and will battle cars like the Porsche 718 Cayman when it goes on sale in Europe in spring 2022, and the U.S. at the end of that year.