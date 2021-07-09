Dongfeng Fearless M50 Blends Humvee Bones With LM002 Styling
General Motors may be resurrecting the Hummer nameplate as an electric SUV and truck under the GMC brand, but elsewhere in the world, the OG Humvee lives on. Well, sort of. In the early 2000s, Dongfeng worked with AM General to adapt the Humvee for the Chinese military, and the latest iteration mashes up the American brute with the old-school Lamborghini LM002. It’s called the Dongfeng Fearless M50, and it looks rad.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0