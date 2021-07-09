Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village in Third Ward closes after nearly 70 years in business
After nearly 70 years in business, Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village in Third Ward will close permanently. Its last day of service is Saturday, July 17. "When you walk into Spanish Village, the decades of memories resound with every step," said co-owner Abhi Sreerama in a Facebook post announcing the closure. "When I purchased the restaurant, that's what convinced me to pull the trigger."preview.houstonchronicle.com
