Dillon, CO

Get Wild: One crew’s impact on trail clearing

By Emily Elder Get Wild
Summit Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen hiking in the wilderness, you’ll occasionally come across a tree that has fallen across the trail. What you might not know is that since 1964, when Congress passed the Wilderness Act, all of those trees have been cleared using hand-held, crosscut saws. The act created the legal definition of wilderness in the U.S. and protected 9.1 million acres of federal land. It also barred the use of motorized or mechanical tools or transport, including things like mountain bikes and chain saws. These regulations serve not just to protect wildlife but also to preserve a pristine wilderness experience.

