One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen is hitting three big headlines in his latest Rossen Reports Rundown. Check it out in the video above. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing millions of refunds to those who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation they received last year. The refund average for those people is about $1,265, meaning some taxpayers owed refunds will receive more and some less, the IRS said in a statement. Refunds will be distributed by direct deposit or by paper check. The IRS previously said that more than 10 million people had submitted their 2020 tax returns before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed March 11. Under the act, the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation earned last year is excluded from taxable income. For more information on this, click here.
