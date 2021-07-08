One week away: The IRS sends out Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

If you haven't received your child tax credit check you may be worried about where your money is and why there's a delay. You also be wondering if you qualify for the payments or if your information isn't up to date. This year's child tax credit changes mean that eligible families can get advance monthly payments between now and December. They'll get the other half of the money during tax time next year. And many families are banking on the extra money to cover childcare, food and other expenses. Families can receive as much as $300 for each qualifying dependent each month depending on the child's age and the parent's income.