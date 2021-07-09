Cancel
‘Staggering and Heartbreaking': Surfside Collapse Death Toll Reaches 79

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne More Victim Recovered in Surfside, 53 Dead Identified So Far, Cat Rescued Near Site. The bodies of 15 more victims were found at the site of the collapsed Surfside condo, officials said Friday. The death toll now stands at 79, with as many as 61 people still unaccounted for.

