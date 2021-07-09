‘Staggering and Heartbreaking': Surfside Collapse Death Toll Reaches 79

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that at least four people were taken to the hospital after two were struck by a vehicle along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis Saturday evening. The incident happened near Grant Street at about 7:45 p.m., where police say a group of about 20 people were. Investigators believe that the minivan struck two victims intentionally. They were taken to the hospital with what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries. Also taken to the hospital were two women who were in the vehicle that struck the others; they reportedly had “unintentional stab wounds.” Police said that those two women will be taken into custody. It’s not clear yet what led up to the incident. Police say they’re looking at the possibility that video from a nearby hotel might have caught the incident. More On WCCO.com: Alexis Saborit Charged With Beheading Girlfriend In Shakopee Why Are Federal Tax Refunds Delayed? And What Can You Do About It? Minnesota Weather: Air Quality Alert Extended Due To ‘Unprecedented’ Conditions Vaccinated Minnesotan Stuck Abroad After Testing Positive For COVID-19 In Mexico