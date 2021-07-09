5 Things Rev Cycle Leaders Need to Know About the Surprise Billing Interim Final Rule

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As part of my job, I meet on a daily basis with enterprise leaders who tackle the challenge of implementing AI in their business. These are typically executives in charge of their organization’s AI transformation, or business managers who wish to gain a competitive edge by improving quality, shortening delivery cycles and automating processes. These business leaders have a solid understanding of how AI can serve their business, how to start the AI-implementation process and which machine-learning application fits their specific business needs. Despite their understanding of AI and its potential, most managers seem to lack understanding in key technical areas in AI adoption at scale.