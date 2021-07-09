Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Things Rev Cycle Leaders Need to Know About the Surprise Billing Interim Final Rule

By Analysis
healthleadersmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the qualifying payment amount and the initial information on the independent dispute resolution process "should be a short-term priority for revenue cycle leaders and their teams," says attorney Harvey Rochman. Earlier this month, the federal government released aninterim final rule outlining certain provisions of the No Surprises Act (NSA), which is designed to protect patients from surprise medical bills and balance billing.

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Nsa#Llp#Healthleaders#Idr#Qpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Health ServicesWilmingtonBiz

No Surprise Billing? New Rule Issued.

Sponsored Content provided by Dane Scalise - General Counsel , GriffinEstep Benefit Group. On July 1, 2021, the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury, along with the Office of Personnel Management (collectively, the Departments), issued an interim final rule (IFR) to explain provisions of the No Surprises Act (the Act) that passed as part of sweeping COVID-19 relief legislation signed in December 2020. The Act and IFR aim to protect consumers from excessive out-of-pocket costs resulting from surprise and balance medical billing. This Advisor provides a high-level summary of the IFR.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Professional Anti-Vaxxers Tell us Why They Won’t Get the Vaccine, and We’re a Little Concerned About America’s “Heroes”.

Healthcare providers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to take it. A survey from March shows that just over half of all frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, months after essential workers were allowed to roll up their sleeves. Data from June shows that at least 1 in 4 healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

When will fed policy begin to exacerbate unemployment?

Instead of reducing unemployment, will the Federal Reserve policy soon contribute to it? By increasing inflationary pressure, the Fed’s bond-buying program could begin giving employers a reason to forestall additional hiring in an already uncertain economy. The threat from Fed policy here is a specific example of the general problem that arises from the blunt tools of government responses to the subtleties of economic issues.
Public Safetysuasnews.com

FTC Issues Rule to Deter Rampant Made in USA Fraud

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a new rule that will crack down on marketers who make false, unqualified claims that their products are Made in the USA. Under the rule, marketers making unqualified Made in USA claims on labels should be able to prove that their products are “all or virtually all” made in the United States.
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

United States Files Complaint and Reaches Agreement on Stipulation with Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC Relating to Petroleum Refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Washington, DC - Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), filed a complaint in federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands against Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC (jointly Limetree Bay) alleging that the companies’ St. Croix petroleum refinery presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment. In a stipulation filed simultaneously with the complaint that acknowledges that the refinery is not currently operating and that Limetree Bay does not intend to restart the refinery at the present time, Limetree Bay has agreed to a number of requirements, including the following:
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
TechnologyEntrepreneur

5 Things Business Leaders Must Know About Adopting AI at Scale

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As part of my job, I meet on a daily basis with enterprise leaders who tackle the challenge of implementing AI in their business. These are typically executives in charge of their organization’s AI transformation, or business managers who wish to gain a competitive edge by improving quality, shortening delivery cycles and automating processes. These business leaders have a solid understanding of how AI can serve their business, how to start the AI-implementation process and which machine-learning application fits their specific business needs. Despite their understanding of AI and its potential, most managers seem to lack understanding in key technical areas in AI adoption at scale.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Telehealth Use 'Stabilized' 38X Higher Than Pre-pandemic, McKinsey says

Favorable patient responses and new investments in the technology will propel the growth of telehealth in 2021 — After a spike at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth use has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic. This strong continued uptake, along with favorable patient responses,...
TechnologyVentureBeat

5 things cybersecurity leaders need to know to make hybrid work safe

In “co-father of the internet” Vint Cerf’s eyes, the web always had the potential to be a big part of people’s lives. But even the man who spent more than 50 years working on the internet could not have predicted some of the major events that have turned the web into the lifeblood of modern society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy