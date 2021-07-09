5 Things Rev Cycle Leaders Need to Know About the Surprise Billing Interim Final Rule
Understanding the qualifying payment amount and the initial information on the independent dispute resolution process "should be a short-term priority for revenue cycle leaders and their teams," says attorney Harvey Rochman. Earlier this month, the federal government released aninterim final rule outlining certain provisions of the No Surprises Act (NSA), which is designed to protect patients from surprise medical bills and balance billing.www.healthleadersmedia.com
