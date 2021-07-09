Cancel
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore College names new VP of student services

By From Staff Reports
Kilgore News Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilgore College trustees have named Staci Martin as the college’s new vice president of student services and athletic director. “KC attracted many top candidates — both in Texas and out-of-state — for this position,” said President Brenda Kays. “Dr. Martin has a proven and admirable track record at the college, and I know that she will do a stellar job with her new role at KC. We look forward to her leadership as we continue to reimagine and build on the vibrant student life experience and student services at the college.”

