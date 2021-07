Forever trumpeted within these virtual and physical pages as one of the greatest bands not enough people know about, The Black Watch celebrates the tenth anniversary of one of its best: Led Zeppelin Five, remastered by current label ATOM Records. Even for a band that’s provided such remarkably consistent pleasures over the decades, Zep Five is notable. Producer Scott Campbell makes his debut in the TBW universe here, broadening the group’s textural choices without compromising its clarity, and coaxes career-best vocal performances out of frontman John Andrew Frederick. It’s no wonder the band has worked with him off and on ever since. This was also the debut of guitarist Steven Schayer, late of Clay Idols and the Chills, who became a perfect foil for Frederick as harmony singer and lead player, if only for a short period.