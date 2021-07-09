Cancel
Music

DOROTHY Releases New Single 'What's Coming To Me'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy returns today with her powerful, soul-baring new single, "What's Coming To Me". The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock and roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy's momentous voice "is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction," she reveals. "I think it's something we can all relate to. Everyone's struggling with something."

Jay Z
#Depression#Rock And Roll#Roc Nation
