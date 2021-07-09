DOROTHY Releases New Single 'What's Coming To Me'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papikaiser released his lead single 'Me Gusta' on June 25 th, 2021. Since the single's release, the official music video has garnered nearly 150,000 views on YouTube alone and sold over 700 digital downloads in a single week earning the single the #19 spot on the Latin Digital Song Sales Billboard Charts. 'Me Gusta' is the lead single on Papikaiser's newly released EP 'Mi Tiempo' that dropped on July 9th, 2021. With 'Me Gusta' going viral on YouTube, as well as landing on the Billboard charts 'Mi Tiempo' is destined to become an instant classic and a groundbreaking project within the Latin community. The lead single 'Me Gusta' was written by Papikaiser and produced by George Bermudez in New York City, New York and the EP featured two other record produced by Bermudez as well as two records produced by Alvin Anthony. KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's Joint Venture have teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to Distribute and roll out the project as well!