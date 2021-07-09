Cancel
Richmond, VA

102 Berkshire Rd, Richmond City, VA 23221

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier Windsor Farms location on a large flat lot! Understated sophistication in this 5 bedroom family home which recently underwent a large scale renovation with architect Matt Benson, builder Johnny Bauhan, landscaper Russell Combs and interior decorator Barrie Benson. Truly no attention to detail has been overlooked! Gracious front foyer with front to back views to newly landscaped yard. Great flow room to room for entertaining with a newly expanded chef's kitchen with large Carrara marble island and top of the line appliances and a large walk in pantry that evokes instant pantry envy! New french doors along back of house with a covered mud room entry with bonus first floor bedroom with full new bathroom. Large living room with gas fireplace leading to a family room with tray ceilings and french doors to terraced patio. Cozy den with gas fireplace and large formal dining room overlooking the back yard. Second floor boasts primary bedroom with walk in closets, views of back yard and large marble bathroom with double vanity, tub and shower. An updated laundry room with speed queen washer and dryer. Third floor rec room/bedroom has full bath attached and beamed ceilings.

