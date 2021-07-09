Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

You've heard of feng shui—but does your home have harmony?

Herald Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ve all had that feeling. You walk into a room and something feels “off,” but you can’t put your finger on what it is. Does the armchair seem too close to the coffee table? Perhaps the mirror is reflecting an unwanted image. Is your favorite piece of art off-putting to the vibe of the room?

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony#Santa Fe#Masoni Feng Shui Studio#Reviewed S Resources#Chinese#Artsugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Chicago, ILPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Rental With Vintage Finds and DIY Murals Is a Perfect ‘1980s Art Deco’ Vibe

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m non-binary and queer. Honestly that’s reflected in my home because being queer for me has been accepting myself and accepting the weird. And my space is truly a mesh of myself and just full-on weird. I sell vintage furniture, so my apartment is a mixture of all my favorite pieces I’ve found.
Interior DesignKHON2

Best art deco furniture and wallpaper for your home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing screams glamor like the vintage art deco furniture style of the 1920s. Stunning mirrors, lush jewel-tone fabrics and glossy woods were perfectly paired with gold trims and chic metals. It’s no wonder this look has made a comeback. People in the 2020s are feeling some serious roaring twenties nostalgia and decking their homes out like the set of “The Great Gatsby.”
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

28 Beautiful French Door Ideas With Pros And Cons

French doors combine elegance with functionality. If you’re considering having this type of door installed in your home, then here’s everything you need to know. Plus, we’ve included a thorough list of alternatives to help you with your search. What Are French Doors?. French doors are often denoted by their...
San Francisco, CAFast Company

The most influential designer you’ve never heard of is a 92-year-old artist in SF

If you stepped into a fashionable home or hotel in the 1960s and ’70s, you might have found the walls plastered in floor-to-ceiling lines, arcs, circles, and letters that transformed the proportions of the room—making you feel like you’d entered some kind of psychedelic alternate universe. This design trend, known as Supergraphics, was wildly influential, but few people outside the design world know the remarkable woman who first invented it: 92-year-old designer Barbara Stauffacher Solomon.
Interior Designwhatsupmag.com

5 Ways to Create Good Bathroom Feng Shui

The tenants of smart interior design are essential for many homeowners, but beyond that, a sense of mindfulness applied to our home’s interiors is also starting to play a larger role in how well we live within our homes. Broader based concepts of these design precepts play out in home interiors through the incorporation of the ancient Asian energy-based principles of Feng Shui. You have probably heard about this in terms of the proper placement of furnishings for good energy flow, but did you know that principles of Feng Shui are also highly beneficial when applied to your bathroom?
Interior Designabc27.com

Getting Crafty : Chalk Paint Furniture

Revamp your old or worn down furniture with a quick coat of paint! Amy Latta joins us for Getting Crafty to show us how a coat or two of chalk paint can transform your wooden pieces into something truly special. This technique is perfect for big pieces like bed-side stands, cabinets, and even a piano, or smaller pieces like trays and picture frames.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Forbes

The Harmonist: A Fine French Fragrance Inspired By Feng Shui Philosophy

To a true fragrance enthusiast, EDTs and perfumes are forever relevant. Even during a time greatly defined by face masks and lockdowns, scents continue to function as an essential part of the daily routine. There are those to regard perfume as the final touch to any ensemble. Whether it be a pair of silk pajamas or athleisure wear, a spritz of invigorating EDT will always finish off the look. In this respect, fragrances become part of the fashion repertoire.
Interior DesignHGTV

Installing a Tile Floor

In a kitchen or bathroom, stone or ceramic surfaces resist water, odors and, above all, they are easy to clean. If you selected natural stone over ceramic tile, be aware that stone must be sealed to prevent staining. Also, natural stone can be less durable than ceramic. Tools and Materials.
Scienceceoworld.biz

A brain hack for faster success you have not heard about

Some people seem to attract success like the honey attracts the bees and the majority of the population sees them thriving wondering what they have done to separate them from the rest of the group and give them this great momentum. Today we will see what the unexpected result of an interesting experiment that took place helped us discover.
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Modern Luxury Bedroom Decoration Trends of 2021

Here’s our belief: if you want to live a luxurious life, it is essential to start with the bedroom. If you wake up in luxury and go to bed in luxury, this refinement will enrich other parts of your life as well. Hence, here are the most elegant bedroom decor...
Home & GardenEpicurious

How to Transform Your Outdoor Dinners With String Lights and Lanterns

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not to sound dramatic, but lighting is everything. Bad lighting can end a party, ruin an otherwise perfectly fine photo, and make a well-decorated room look entirely drab. And the same is true for outdoor living spaces, whether you have a giant garden or a tiny patio. Great ambient lighting makes even those unbearably hot nights on the back porch feel magical.
Interior Designlushome.com

Wood Pallet Home Decorations and Handmade Furniture Design Ideas, 55 DIY Projects

Wood pallets are a beautiful material for DIY furniture. Design ideas are simplified and affordable. Today it is hard to find wood pallets, but when you get them, use wood for creating something original and beautiful. Wood furniture is comfortable, durable, and modern, and wood decor accessories are eco-friendly and naturally beautiful. Check out fantastic ideas for furniture design and look at beautiful decor accessories like wall art and serving trays to appreciate the natural wood beauty and uniqueness.
Lifestylebrides.com

Why a Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard of Makes the Perfect Honeymoon

When Nick Jonas planned his early 2019 honeymoon with Priyanka Chopra, he chose a little-known island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—little known to most Americans, at least. The alluringly named isle of Mustique may be just a few square miles, but it’s quite the beloved destination for Brits, harking back to Princess Margaret’s days (Mick Jagger was and still is another famed English resident) and continuing to host present-day royals.
TechnologyKTEN.com

What To Do If You Have Poor Cellular Connection In Your Home

Originally Posted On: What To Do If You Have Poor Cellular Connection In Your Home (updatedideas.com) Within the US, it has been found that 35% of smartphone users will check their phones at least 50 times a day. More people invest in a mobile phone with each passing year. As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy