Marvel’s Kevin Feige on the Avengers: Endgame Moment That Took on New Meaning During the Pandemic
April of 2020 marked the first anniversary of the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga," though it also marked a month since people around the world had begun to fully grasp the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown procedures. While fans were quick to celebrate the anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame, sharing videos of packed movie theaters reacting to the film's final moments, it served not only as a reminder of the film's accomplishments, but also a reflection of the joy of seeing such films in communal settings, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently reflecting on the impact of those shared experiences.comicbook.com
