Deadpool Manga to Get Official English Release

Chimichanga enthusiasts can rejoice once again as the manga story for everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, will finally be getting an English translation in Spring 2022. The series, which is continuing to tell the story of Wade Wilson as he battles against some of the biggest villains in the Marvel Universe and finds himself battling alongside some surprising allies in the process, one of which just so happens to be My Hero Academia's All Might, this series makes for Marvel's first official foray into the world of manga and has been a hit with fans in both the East and the West.