When records are wrong, patients are at risk

Researchers at McMaster University and several other Ontario, Canada, institutions have documented a shocking difference in outcomes for patients of female doctors and male doctors. Looking back at deaths in the general medical wards of seven hospitals in the Toronto area during the more than seven-year period between April 1, 2010, and October 31, 2017, the team found more deaths among patients of male doctors. These results, published in “Variations in Processes of Care and Outcomes for Hospitalized General Medicine Patients Treated by Female vs Male Physicians” in JAMA Health Forum, jive with ones derived in 2017 by a United States-based team from Harvard, Massachusetts General Hospital, and several other Boston area institutions. However, according to the Canadian study’s lead author Anjali Sergeant of McMaster University, the difference between male and female patient mortality rates may be only partially explained by gender.